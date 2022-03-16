Financial Analysis: Accenture (NYSE:ACN) vs. Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) and Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Accenture alerts:

73.3% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Molecular Data shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Accenture and Molecular Data, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 7 17 0 2.71 Molecular Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accenture presently has a consensus price target of $390.94, suggesting a potential upside of 23.63%. Given Accenture’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Accenture is more favorable than Molecular Data.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Molecular Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 11.54% 30.42% 14.36% Molecular Data N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accenture and Molecular Data’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $50.53 billion 3.96 $5.91 billion $9.61 32.91 Molecular Data $1.16 billion 0.02 -$50.27 million N/A N/A

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Molecular Data.

Volatility and Risk

Accenture has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molecular Data has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accenture beats Molecular Data on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Molecular Data Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molecular Data Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry. The company offers its e-commerce solutions through online platform that consists of molbase.com and molbase.cn websites; Moku Data Weixin account; Chemical Community app; and other ancillary platforms. Molecular Data Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.