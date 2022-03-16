Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.18

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.18 and last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 1494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.98 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 44,949 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Financial Institutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.