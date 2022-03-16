Financial Survey: Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) vs. Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Velo3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 6.75% 14.30% 3.98% Velo3D N/A -43.94% -5.58%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Greystone Logistics and Velo3D, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Velo3D 1 0 2 0 2.33

Velo3D has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.79%. Given Velo3D’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Greystone Logistics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Velo3D’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $64.93 million 0.35 $3.35 million $0.12 6.67 Velo3D $27.44 million 51.06 -$1.77 million N/A N/A

Greystone Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Volatility & Risk

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velo3D has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greystone Logistics beats Velo3D on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Logistics (Get Rating)

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

About Velo3D (Get Rating)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

