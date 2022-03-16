Financial Survey: MP Materials (NYSE:MP) versus TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TMC the metals and MP Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A MP Materials $331.95 million 22.22 $135.04 million $0.73 56.90

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -913.50% -19.48% MP Materials 40.68% 15.65% 7.99%

Risk & Volatility

TMC the metals has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TMC the metals and MP Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 MP Materials 0 0 7 0 3.00

TMC the metals currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. MP Materials has a consensus price target of $45.57, suggesting a potential upside of 9.70%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than MP Materials.

Summary

MP Materials beats TMC the metals on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TMC the metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

