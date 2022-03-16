Financial Survey: Trupanion (TRUP) and Its Rivals

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Trupanion to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Trupanion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Trupanion has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trupanion’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trupanion and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $698.99 million -$35.53 million -87.27 Trupanion Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 6.36

Trupanion’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Trupanion. Trupanion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trupanion and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 0 3 0 3.00 Trupanion Competitors 107 1131 2303 45 2.64

Trupanion currently has a consensus price target of $126.80, indicating a potential upside of 65.10%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 7.11%. Given Trupanion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Trupanion is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Trupanion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion -5.08% -9.69% -5.99% Trupanion Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Summary

Trupanion rivals beat Trupanion on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members. The company was founded by Darryl Rawlings in January 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

