Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$44.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTT shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total transaction of C$115,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,384.50. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total value of C$239,639.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,090,907.48.

TSE:FTT opened at C$37.57 on Friday. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$29.71 and a 1 year high of C$40.22. The stock has a market cap of C$5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

