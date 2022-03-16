Fiona Beck Buys 5,000 Shares of Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Stock

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Rating) insider Fiona Beck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.27 ($4.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,365.00 ($22,564.75).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
Atlas Arteria Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.