Fiona Beck Buys 5,000 Shares of Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Stock

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Rating) insider Fiona Beck acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.27 ($4.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,365.00 ($22,564.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

