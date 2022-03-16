First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Update

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of First Community stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $160.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.64. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 25.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Community by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 90,415 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

