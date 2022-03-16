First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,294 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Quotient were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quotient by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,489,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,056,803 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 581.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 278,574 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 2,574.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 255,879 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 31,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $39,815.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Khoury Mohammad El acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. Quotient Limited has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $96.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.54.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quotient (Get Rating)

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.