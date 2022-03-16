First Midwest Bank Trust Division Takes $213,000 Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.99.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

