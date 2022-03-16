First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $37.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.946 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

