First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.13. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

