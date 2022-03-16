First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.68. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 12,510 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 39,085 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $392,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,893,000.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCAL)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

