First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 13th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,269,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.02.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.