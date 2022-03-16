First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 13th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,269,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

