First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Up 37.6% in February

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,330,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,243,000 after buying an additional 26,447 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,322,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,416,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund stock opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.44. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12-month low of $52.27 and a 12-month high of $64.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.441 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

