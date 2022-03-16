First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV) Trading Down 1.7%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDIV – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.92 and last traded at $55.04. 119,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 158,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.