First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Down 33.7% in February

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the February 13th total of 511,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 834,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,735. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.
