First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Down 33.7% in February

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the February 13th total of 511,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 834,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,735. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

Get First Trust Senior Loan Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.