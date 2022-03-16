First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,218,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,855,000 after purchasing an additional 34,583 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 74,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 794,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,914,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,962. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.