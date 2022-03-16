Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.120-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.59 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.120-$1.160 EPS.

Shares of FIVN opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.79. Five9 has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.05.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,724,875. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Five9 by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

