Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of DFP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 44,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,557. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.