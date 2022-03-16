Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of DFP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 44,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,557. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 217,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 131,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

