Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) will announce $14.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $18.80 million. Foghorn Therapeutics reported sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,865.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $58.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $75.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $58.60 million, with estimates ranging from $40.80 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Foghorn Therapeutics.
A number of analysts have weighed in on FHTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.
NASDAQ FHTX traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 135,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,487. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.
About Foghorn Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.