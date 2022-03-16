Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) will announce $14.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $18.80 million. Foghorn Therapeutics reported sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,865.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $58.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $75.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $58.60 million, with estimates ranging from $40.80 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Foghorn Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 276,444 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,361,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FHTX traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 135,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,487. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

