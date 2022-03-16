Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

FHTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

