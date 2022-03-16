Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,360 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,029 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded up $7.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.23. The stock had a trading volume of 238,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,345,714. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

