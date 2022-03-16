Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,481 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

Shares of NXPI traded up $9.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.69. 18,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,257. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.70. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $168.74 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

