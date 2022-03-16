Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 959,651 shares of company stock valued at $889,772,464. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $31.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $833.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,087,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $911.42 and a 200-day moving average of $933.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

