Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.65 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises about 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 182,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

