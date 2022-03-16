Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,264,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,046,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

NYSE TEL traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.14. 30,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,269. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

