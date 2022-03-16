Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,933 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $248.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,640. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $254.93. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.