Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of FRHLF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 23,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,342. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0473 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

