Freicoin (FRC) Reaches Market Cap of $371,528.60

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $371,528.60 and approximately $3.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Freicoin has traded up 53.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000121 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.