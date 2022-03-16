FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) Trading Down 1.5%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Get Rating) was down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 4,902 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.