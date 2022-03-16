FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. FTC Solar updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $15.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

In other news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $78,622.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 496,627 shares of company stock worth $2,583,381.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 350,484 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FTC Solar by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in FTC Solar by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 502,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

