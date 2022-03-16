FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. FTC Solar updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

FTC Solar stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTCI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities began coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

In other news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $78,622.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 496,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,381.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTC Solar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 40.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

