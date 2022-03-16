Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.87 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ FLGT traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,489. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average is $80.62. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $122.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,429,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,144,000 after buying an additional 50,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,648,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

