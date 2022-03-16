FunFair (FUN) Price Tops $0.0471

FunFair (FUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FunFair has traded flat against the US dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00035738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00104036 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

