Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) & Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Critical Survey

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

36.1% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Centerra Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $900.14 million 3.23 -$381.77 million ($1.30) -7.53 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -4.51

Fury Gold Mines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -35.49% 10.00% 7.69% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Centerra Gold and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus price target of $11.88, suggesting a potential upside of 21.30%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $1.80, suggesting a potential upside of 149.45%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats Centerra Gold on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.