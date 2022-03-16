Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.15 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 68.80 ($0.89). 34,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 31,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.20 ($0.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.91 million and a PE ratio of -5.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.74.

About Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB)

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development services; and a range of antibody engineering services for various stages of therapeutic and diagnostic antibody development.

