Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CLSA cut Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.88.

Shares of FUTU opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $181.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Analysts anticipate that Futu will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Futu during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Futu during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth about $87,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

