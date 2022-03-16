FY2023 Earnings Forecast for IAMGOLD Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

Shares of IAG opened at $3.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.89. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 232,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 321,548 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,208 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 121,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

