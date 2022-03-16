FY2023 Earnings Forecast for IAMGOLD Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the mining company will earn $0.23 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.23.

IMG opened at C$4.03 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.75 and a 12-month high of C$4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -5.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.52.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart bought 22,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$94,403.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,875,611.56. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,041.41.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

