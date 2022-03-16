G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Short Interest Update

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 520,200 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the February 13th total of 393,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its position in G Squared Ascend I by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in G Squared Ascend I by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 249,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45,092 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GSQD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 33,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,934. G Squared Ascend I has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $10.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88.
G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
