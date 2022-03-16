Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Short Interest Down 26.4% in February

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 90,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the third quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Galecto by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Galecto during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

GLTO traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,015. Galecto has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

