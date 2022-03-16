Gary A. Kreitzer Sells 2,200 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE IIPR opened at $185.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.57. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

