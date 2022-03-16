Gary A. Kreitzer Sells 2,200 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE IIPR opened at $185.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.57. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.
About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
