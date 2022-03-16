GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been given a €42.00 ($46.15) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.79 ($48.12).

ETR G1A traded up €0.14 ($0.15) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €37.75 ($41.48). 404,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €31.01 ($34.08) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($53.35). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €41.10 and a 200 day moving average of €42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

