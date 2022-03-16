GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €44.00 by Morgan Stanley

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($48.35) target price from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.86 ($48.19).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €37.75 ($41.48) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €41.10 and a 200-day moving average of €42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.01 ($34.08) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($53.35).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

