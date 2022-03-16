Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $575.81

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 575.81 ($7.49) and traded as low as GBX 390 ($5.07). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.27), with a volume of 104,149 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 575.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 742.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.87 million and a PE ratio of 9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.65.
About Gear4music (LON:G4M)
