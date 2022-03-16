Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $575.81

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 575.81 ($7.49) and traded as low as GBX 390 ($5.07). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.27), with a volume of 104,149 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 575.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 742.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.87 million and a PE ratio of 9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.65.

About Gear4music (LON:G4M)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

