Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.22

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 51727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Geely Automobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GELYY)
