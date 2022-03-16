Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.22

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 51727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Geely Automobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

