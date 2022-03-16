Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.32

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.32 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 60.96 ($0.79). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 57.20 ($0.74), with a volume of 187,297 shares trading hands.

GEMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market cap of £80.39 million and a PE ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.32.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

