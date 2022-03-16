General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.10.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 21.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.