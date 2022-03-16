Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Shares Up 3%

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.78. 3,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 26,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genfit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright upgraded Genfit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Genfit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Genfit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Genfit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genfit by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Genfit by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the period. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

